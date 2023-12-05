How much did Chris Hemsworth get paid for Extraction 2?

Chris Hemsworth’s Salary for Extraction 2: A Record-Breaking Payday

Chris Hemsworth, the Australian heartthrob known for his portrayal of Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has once again made headlines with his jaw-dropping paycheck for the highly anticipated sequel, Extraction 2. The action-packed thriller, which premiered on Netflix in 2020, became an instant hit, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the next installment. As the buzz around the film continues to grow, so does the speculation about Hemsworth’s salary for his reprised role as Tyler Rake.

Breaking the Bank

According to industry insiders, Hemsworth is set to receive an astronomical sum for his involvement in Extraction 2. While the exact figure has not been officially disclosed, rumors suggest that the actor will be taking home a staggering $40 million for his work on the film. If these reports are accurate, this would make Hemsworth one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood, solidifying his status as a true box office heavyweight.

FAQ: Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is Extraction 2?

Extraction 2 is the highly anticipated sequel to the 2020 action thriller film, Extraction. The movie follows the story of Tyler Rake, a black-market mercenary, as he embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue the kidnapped son of an international crime lord.

2. Who is Chris Hemsworth?

Chris Hemsworth is an Australian actor who gained worldwide fame for his portrayal of Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He has also appeared in other notable films such as Snow White and the Huntsman, Rush, and Men in Black: International.

3. How much did Chris Hemsworth earn for the first Extraction film?

While the exact figure has not been publicly disclosed, it is estimated that Hemsworth earned around $15 million for his role in the original Extraction film.

4. When will Extraction 2 be released?

As of now, no official release date has been announced for Extraction 2. However, fans can expect the film to hit Netflix screens in the near future, building upon the success of its predecessor.

As fans eagerly await the release of Extraction 2, the news of Chris Hemsworth’s record-breaking payday only adds to the excitement. With his undeniable talent and undeniable charm, Hemsworth continues to dominate the silver screen and secure his place among Hollywood’s elite. As the anticipation builds, audiences can rest assured that Extraction 2 will deliver the same heart-pounding action and adrenaline-fueled thrills that made the first film a global sensation.