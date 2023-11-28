How much did Ben Affleck sell his house for?

Ben Affleck Sells Luxurious Mansion for a Whopping Sum

In a recent real estate deal that has left many jaws dropping, Hollywood actor Ben Affleck has sold his stunning mansion for an eye-watering amount. The property, located in the affluent neighborhood of Pacific Palisades in Los Angeles, has been the talk of the town for its opulence and breathtaking views.

Affleck, known for his roles in movies such as “Gone Girl” and “Argo,” purchased the mansion back in 2018 for a reported $19.25 million. However, after extensive renovations and upgrades, the actor decided to put the property on the market earlier this year.

The mansion boasts an impressive 13,453 square feet of living space, featuring seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a state-of-the-art home theater, a gym, and a wine cellar. The outdoor area is equally impressive, with a swimming pool, a spa, and meticulously landscaped gardens.

After attracting significant attention from potential buyers, the property was eventually sold for a staggering $45.5 million. This hefty price tag reflects not only the exclusivity of the neighborhood but also the luxurious features and high-end finishes that the mansion offers.

With the sale of his luxurious mansion, Ben Affleck has not only made a substantial profit but has also left a lasting impression on the real estate market. The transaction serves as a testament to the desirability and value of prime properties in Los Angeles, as well as the discerning taste of the Hollywood elite.