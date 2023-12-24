How much did Amazon Prime pay to have Thursday Night Football?

Amazon Prime Secures Exclusive Rights to Thursday Night Football

In a groundbreaking move, Amazon Prime has secured the exclusive rights to stream Thursday Night Football games, marking a significant shift in the landscape of sports broadcasting. The deal, which was announced recently, has left many wondering just how much Amazon Prime paid for this coveted privilege.

Under the terms of the agreement, Amazon Prime will have exclusive streaming rights to Thursday Night Football games for the next decade, starting from the 2022 season. This means that football fans will need an Amazon Prime subscription to watch these games, as they will no longer be available on traditional television networks.

While the exact financial details of the deal have not been disclosed, industry insiders estimate that Amazon Prime paid a staggering sum of around $1 billion per year for the rights to Thursday Night Football. This hefty investment demonstrates Amazon’s commitment to expanding its presence in the sports streaming market and solidifying its position as a major player in the industry.

FAQ:

Q: What is Thursday Night Football?

A: Thursday Night Football refers to the weekly National Football League (NFL) games that are played on Thursday evenings during the regular season. These games are broadcasted nationally and have become a popular fixture in the NFL schedule.

Q: What does exclusive streaming rights mean?

A: Exclusive streaming rights grant a specific platform or service the sole authority to broadcast or stream a particular event or content. In the case of Thursday Night Football, Amazon Prime will be the only platform where fans can watch these games online.

Q: How will this impact football fans?

A: Football fans who wish to watch Thursday Night Football games will need an Amazon Prime subscription. This move may prompt some fans to subscribe to Amazon Prime or consider alternative ways to access the games.

Q: Why did Amazon Prime make this investment?

A: By securing exclusive rights to Thursday Night Football, Amazon Prime aims to attract more subscribers to its platform and increase engagement with its existing user base. Additionally, this move allows Amazon to tap into the lucrative sports streaming market and compete with traditional broadcasters.

In conclusion, Amazon Prime’s acquisition of exclusive streaming rights to Thursday Night Football represents a significant milestone in the world of sports broadcasting. While the exact financial details remain undisclosed, the substantial investment made Amazon Prime underscores the company’s determination to dominate the sports streaming industry. Football fans can now look forward to enjoying their favorite games on Amazon Prime, ushering in a new era of digital sports viewing.