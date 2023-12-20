How much cheaper is Hulu than Netflix?

How Hulu Stacks Up Against Netflix: A Cost Comparison

In the ever-expanding world of streaming services, Hulu and Netflix have emerged as two of the most popular choices for entertainment enthusiasts. Both platforms offer a vast library of movies, TV shows, and original content, but one burning question remains: how much cheaper is Hulu compared to Netflix?

Cost Comparison

When it comes to pricing, Hulu has a clear advantage over Netflix. Hulu offers three subscription plans: the basic plan at $5.99 per month, the ad-free plan at $11.99 per month, and the Hulu + Live TV plan at $64.99 per month. On the other hand, Netflix offers three tiers: the basic plan at $8.99 per month, the standard plan at $13.99 per month, and the premium plan at $17.99 per month.

By comparing the basic plans of both services, it is evident that Hulu is significantly cheaper, with a monthly savings of $3. However, it is important to note that Hulu’s basic plan includes ads, while Netflix’s basic plan is ad-free. If you prefer an ad-free experience, Hulu’s ad-free plan is still more affordable than Netflix’s standard plan, saving you $2 per month.

FAQ

Q: What is the difference between Hulu’s basic plan and Hulu + Live TV plan?

A: Hulu’s basic plan provides access to their entire streaming library, while the Hulu + Live TV plan includes live TV channels in addition to the streaming library.

Q: Does Netflix offer a free trial?

A: No, Netflix no longer offers a free trial. However, they do provide a 30-day money-back guarantee for new subscribers.

Q: Can I watch Hulu and Netflix on multiple devices?

A: Yes, both Hulu and Netflix allow streaming on multiple devices simultaneously, depending on the subscription plan.

Q: Are there any additional costs for Hulu or Netflix?

A: While Hulu and Netflix subscription prices cover the streaming service, additional costs may arise if you choose to upgrade your internet plan or purchase compatible streaming devices.

In conclusion, when it comes to cost, Hulu offers a more affordable streaming experience compared to Netflix. However, it is essential to consider factors such as ads and content preferences when making a decision. Ultimately, the choice between the two platforms depends on individual needs and preferences.