Vernon Kay Raises £4m for BBC Children in Need with “Ultra Ultramarathon”

Vernon Kay, the Radio Two presenter, has achieved an incredible feat completing an “Ultra Ultramarathon” and raising a staggering £4 million for BBC Children in Need. Over the course of four grueling days, Kay walked and ran 115 miles from Leicester to Bolton, finishing at the Bolton Wanderers football stadium on Friday morning. This extraordinary endeavor was an effort to raise funds for the charity and make a positive impact on the lives of children in need.

The entire experience was nothing short of extraordinary for Kay. Describing it as both “painful” and “joyful,” he reflected on the incredible support he received throughout his journey. As he crossed the finish line, the total amount raised continued to soar, reaffirming the power of collective goodwill and philanthropy.

This tremendous accomplishment Vernon Kay is just the latest in a series of charitable challenges undertaken celebrities and BBC Radio Two hosts to support Children in Need. From Scott Mills’ Treadmill Challenge, where he walked, jogged, and ran for 24 hours, to Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s non-stop 24-hour Kitchen Disco Danceathon, these individuals have gone above and beyond to contribute to children’s charities.

The impact of their efforts has been remarkable. Scott Mills raised a remarkable £1,000,365, while Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s dance marathon generated a total of £1,257,959 for various children’s charities across the UK. Other notable contributions include Joe Wicks’ 24-hour PE challenge, which raised an impressive £2,108,229, and Rylan Clark’s unforgettable 24-hour karaoke session, which resulted in £1,095,401.00 being donated.

Another incredible advocate of Children in Need is Matt Baker, who, over 13 years, raised more than £45 million through his iconic Rickshaw Challenge. Unfortunately, Baker announced that the challenge would not be taking place this year due to changes in the BBC Children in Need’s programming offerings and fundraising initiatives.

If you feel inspired to contribute to this worthy cause, you can make donations to Children in Need online or through text messages. Even small amounts can make a significant difference in the lives of children who are in desperate need of support.

