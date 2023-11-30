Jamie Lynn Spears Departs “I’m a Celebrity” Due to Medical Reasons

After spending 11 days in the Australian jungle as a contestant on the reality show “I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!,” Jamie Lynn Spears has exited the competition due to medical grounds. The younger sister of pop icon Britney Spears was announced to be “doing fine” presenter Declan Donnelly during Wednesday’s episode.

While contestants are required to stay in the jungle for a minimum of 72 hours to receive their full fee, Spears surpassed this threshold, ensuring that she will be compensated accordingly. Her fee for appearing on the show was estimated to be between £100,000 and £125,000. Spears is not the first to leave the show early this week on medical grounds, with restaurant critic Grace Dent also departing after nine days.

Although the specific details surrounding Spears’ medical departure have not been disclosed, a statement released a spokesperson for the show praised her as a fantastic campmate who excelled in trials and formed strong bonds with fellow celebrities. This departure came as a surprise to viewers, as Spears had exhibited resilience and determination during her time on the show.

During her time in the jungle, Spears openly discussed her complicated relationship with her sister Britney, shedding light on their challenging upbringing that led to ongoing issues between them. In a candid moment, Spears expressed the need to release her emotions and cried in front of her campmates.

As the competition progresses, the departure of Jamie Lynn Spears will undoubtedly impact the dynamics within the camp. Viewers and fans of the show will be eagerly watching to see how the remaining contestants navigate the challenges and trials that lie ahead.

