Is Instagram Really to Blame for Overcrowding in Outdoor Recreation Areas?

A recent study conducted Oregon State University suggests that the “Instagram effect” may not be as significant as previously believed when it comes to overcrowding in outdoor recreation areas. The study analyzed publicly available Instagram statistics and visitor counts from Oregon State Parks to determine the correlation between social media posts and crowds at state park sites.

Researchers Ashley Lowe Mackenzie and Steve Dundas found that while Instagram posts had an impact on visitation in specific parks that went viral, the overall effect was negligible. Parks such as Smith Rock, Silver Falls, Oswald West, and Ecola State Parks experienced small increases in visitation due to highly engaging content shared on Instagram. However, these increases did not apply to all state parks.

The study also took into account other factors that contribute to visitation growth, such as population trends, gas prices, seasonal trends, economic conditions, and daily weather. It was observed that these factors played a more significant role in the overall increase in visitation compared to Instagram.

The researchers hypothesize that the “Instagram effect” may be due to a reduction in search and information costs. With easy access to geo coordinates and trail information through smartphone apps, new people are inspired to explore the outdoors. Additionally, other social media platforms like TikTok, Snapchat, and YouTube may also be contributing to the growth in visitation.

It is important to note that the study does not provide a definitive explanation for the disconnect between perception and reality. While some Oregonians have blamed Instagram for overcrowding, the research suggests that there are multiple factors at play.

Overall, the study demonstrates that the impact of Instagram on overcrowding in outdoor recreation areas may be overstated. While social media has the potential to influence visitation in specific locations, there are various other factors that contribute to the overall growth in outdoor recreation.