Eddie Hall: The Beast’s Incredible Bench Press Strength

Eddie Hall, also known as “The Beast,” is a renowned strongman and former World’s Strongest Man. His incredible feats of strength have captivated audiences around the world, leaving many wondering just how much he can bench press. Let’s delve into the numbers and explore the astonishing power of this legendary athlete.

How much can Eddie Hall bench press?

Eddie Hall’s bench press strength is truly awe-inspiring. With his massive frame and immense power, he has managed to lift an astounding 584 kilograms (1,288 pounds) in a partial range bench press. This incredible achievement, which occurred during his preparation for the World’s Strongest Man competition in 2015, set a new world record.

What is a bench press?

A bench press is a weightlifting exercise that primarily targets the muscles of the chest, shoulders, and triceps. It involves lying flat on a bench and pushing a barbell loaded with weights upwards, extending the arms fully. The bench press is a popular exercise among powerlifters, bodybuilders, and athletes looking to increase upper body strength.

FAQ

Has Eddie Hall ever competed in powerlifting?

Yes, Eddie Hall has a background in powerlifting. He was the British Powerlifting Champion in 2010 and has competed in various powerlifting competitions throughout his career.

What other strength records has Eddie Hall broken?

Eddie Hall is known for his numerous strength records. In addition to his bench press record, he famously became the first person to deadlift 500 kilograms (1,102 pounds) in 2016, earning him the title of the world’s strongest man.

Is Eddie Hall still active in strongman competitions?

No, Eddie Hall retired from strongman competitions in 2017. However, he continues to inspire and motivate others through his fitness journey and various ventures, including coaching and public speaking.

In conclusion, Eddie Hall’s bench press strength is truly extraordinary. His ability to lift massive amounts of weight showcases the incredible power and dedication he possesses. While he may no longer compete professionally, his legacy as one of the strongest men in the world will undoubtedly endure.