How much a month is live TV on Hulu?

How Much Does Live TV on Hulu Cost Per Month?

Hulu, the popular streaming service, has become a go-to platform for many cord-cutters who want to enjoy their favorite TV shows and movies without the need for a traditional cable or satellite subscription. In addition to its extensive library of on-demand content, Hulu also offers a live TV option, allowing users to stream live television channels just like they would with a cable or satellite provider. But how much does live TV on Hulu actually cost per month? Let’s dive into the details.

What is Live TV on Hulu?

Live TV on Hulu is a feature that allows subscribers to access a wide range of live television channels, including sports, news, entertainment, and more. With this option, users can watch their favorite shows and events as they happen, without the need for a cable or satellite subscription. It provides a convenient and flexible way to enjoy live TV on various devices, such as smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and streaming devices.

How Much Does Live TV on Hulu Cost?

Hulu offers different subscription plans for its live TV service. As of the time of writing, the base plan starts at $64.99 per month. This plan includes access to over 75 live channels, along with Hulu’s extensive on-demand library. However, it’s worth noting that this price may vary depending on factors such as promotions, add-ons, and regional availability.

FAQ

1. Can I cancel my live TV subscription at any time?

Yes, you can cancel your live TV subscription on Hulu at any time. There are no long-term contracts or cancellation fees.

2. Are there any additional costs?

While the base plan includes access to live TV channels and Hulu’s on-demand library, there may be additional costs for premium add-ons, such as HBO, Cinemax, or Showtime. These add-ons come at an extra monthly fee.

3. Can I stream live TV on multiple devices?

Yes, Hulu allows you to stream live TV on multiple devices simultaneously. The number of devices that can stream at the same time depends on the subscription plan you choose.

In conclusion, live TV on Hulu offers a convenient way to enjoy a wide range of live television channels without the need for a traditional cable or satellite subscription. With a starting price of $64.99 per month, users can access over 75 live channels and Hulu’s on-demand library. It’s a flexible and cost-effective option for those looking to cut the cord while still enjoying their favorite live TV content.