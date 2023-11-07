How much a month is Apple TV?

In the ever-evolving world of streaming services, Apple TV has emerged as a popular choice for entertainment enthusiasts. With its vast library of movies, TV shows, and original content, Apple TV offers a diverse range of options for viewers. But how much does it cost on a monthly basis? Let’s delve into the details.

Subscription Plans:

Apple TV offers two subscription plans: Apple TV+ and Apple TV Channels. Apple TV+ is the company’s own streaming service, while Apple TV Channels allows users to access additional content from various third-party providers.

Apple TV+:

Apple TV+ is available for $4.99 per month. This subscription plan provides access to a wide range of exclusive original content produced Apple, including critically acclaimed shows like “Ted Lasso,” “The Morning Show,” and “For All Mankind.” With Apple TV+, users can enjoy ad-free streaming across multiple devices, including iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple TVs.

Apple TV Channels:

Apple TV Channels offers a selection of additional content from various providers, such as HBO, Showtime, and Starz. The cost of Apple TV Channels varies depending on the channels you choose to subscribe to. Prices typically range from $4.99 to $14.99 per month for each channel.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. Can I access Apple TV without a subscription?

Yes, Apple TV also offers a free section that allows users to access a limited selection of movies and TV shows without a subscription.

2. Can I share my Apple TV subscription with family members?

Yes, Apple TV allows users to share their subscription with up to six family members through Family Sharing.

3. Is there a free trial available for Apple TV+?

Yes, Apple offers a free seven-day trial for Apple TV+ so that users can explore the service before committing to a subscription.

In conclusion, Apple TV offers a range of subscription plans to cater to different preferences and budgets. Whether you opt for Apple TV+ or choose to enhance your viewing experience with Apple TV Channels, there is something for everyone. With its competitive pricing and compelling content, Apple TV continues to be a popular choice in the streaming landscape.