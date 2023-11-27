The internet revolutionized the world when it was introduced as ARPANET in 1969. Initially limited to military use, it became universally accessible in 1989, leading to a myriad of technological developments. One of the most significant contributions of the internet is the rise of social media platforms.

Social media made its debut in 1995 with classmates.com, primarily connecting school, college, and university graduates. Over the past 15 years, advancements in internet technology have transformed social media into a dominant force, revolutionizing social, cultural, and economic landscapes globally.

However, the meteoric spread of social media, especially among the new generation, has had both positive and negative consequences. In Azerbaijan, the negative effects of social media on individuals are particularly prominent. The younger generation, heavily reliant on social networks like TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook, prioritizes virtual interactions over face-to-face communication.

This overdependence on social media has resulted in a decline in socialization and a negative impact on the development of interpersonal skills. Reading habits have also suffered as the younger generation spends excessive amounts of time on social networks, diminishing their literacy and intellectual growth. Research conducted in the United States even suggests that the younger generations are experiencing genetic changes, such as the development of a unique clavicle in the cervical spine due to prolonged phone usage.

Furthermore, the influence of social media extends beyond individuals and affects the economy as well. The rise of social networks has dramatically reduced the need for labor in advertising, leading to increased unemployment rates. Moreover, small businesses primarily rely on social media platforms for sales, evading formal registration and tax obligations. This has a detrimental effect on the economy, fostering a cycle of tax evasion and compromising the quality of products and services.

Social media’s impact on the media industry is also significant. With the advent of social networks as primary sources of information, traditional news outlets have witnessed a decline in demand for human resources. Journalists’ roles are being usurped social media platforms, which also lack a robust system of fact-checking, leading to unfiltered information inundating our lives.

In conclusion, while social media has revolutionized the way we communicate, connect, and access information, it is crucial to recognize and address its negative consequences. Striking a balance between virtual interactions and real-world connections is essential for individual growth and the overall well-being of society.