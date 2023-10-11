WhatsApp’s Monetization Efforts in India: A Push Towards Becoming a Super App

WhatsApp, the global messaging platform with over 2 billion users worldwide, is making India the center of its push to monetize messaging. With more than 450 million users in India alone, WhatsApp sees the country as a prime location to introduce new features and services and capitalize on its massive user base.

One significant development is the partnership between WhatsApp and Axis Bank, one of India’s leading private sector lenders. Axis Bank has 15 million users registered for its WhatsApp service, and the bank has sent 210 million messages through the platform. They have also disbursed personal loans worth Rs 930 crore using WhatsApp. This collaboration showcases the potential of WhatsApp in the financial sector, paving the way for more banking services within the platform.

To further monetize its platform, WhatsApp has introduced WhatsApp Payments in India, allowing users to make payments to Indian businesses directly within the chat. The payment options include popular methods like UPI apps, third-party apps, and credit and debit cards. This move aligns with WhatsApp’s goal of creating a seamless and comprehensive experience for users, making it a one-stop-shop for communication, commerce, and payments.

Additionally, WhatsApp Flows was launched at the Conversations event, enabling businesses to create customized experiences within chat threads. This feature allows users to book appointments, order food and groceries, or even book airline tickets without leaving the chat thread. The convenience and ease-of-use of these features are expected to drive engagement and further solidify WhatsApp’s position as a super app in the Indian market.

Industry experts believe that WhatsApp’s advantage lies in its high user engagement. As the first app millions of Indians check in the morning and frequently throughout the day, WhatsApp has the potential to offer a range of services and functions. This strategy aligns with the trend of super apps seen in other countries, like WeChat in China and Gojek in Indonesia.

The focus on India as a priority market for WhatsApp’s monetization efforts stems from the country’s increasing internet penetration, particularly in Tier-II and Tier-III cities. These users, who may not be familiar with using specific apps, are more likely to discover new experiences within the apps they already use, making messaging platforms like WhatsApp a gateway to the internet for them.

Overall, WhatsApp’s efforts to monetize its platform in India demonstrate its commitment to becoming a comprehensive super app that encompasses communication, commerce, and payments. With its massive user base and the introduction of new features, WhatsApp aims to unlock the full potential of the Indian market and establish itself as an essential part of people’s daily lives.

