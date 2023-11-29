Ensuring Election Integrity: Meta’s Commitment to Democracy

In the upcoming year, billions of people worldwide will exercise their democratic rights participating in elections held in several of the world’s most influential democracies, such as the United States, India, Indonesia, Mexico, and the European Union. Recognizing the significance of these elections, Meta has developed a comprehensive strategy to ensure the integrity of electoral processes on its platforms. As we look ahead to 2024, we are committed to upholding the policies and safeguards that we have meticulously established over the years.

Meta, more than any other technology company, invests heavily in safeguarding elections not only during electoral periods but consistently. With a workforce of approximately 40,000 dedicated individuals and an investment of over $20 billion in safety and security teams and technology since 2016, our commitment remains unwavering. Adapting to new challenges, including the utilization of AI, is crucial to our approach, as we continuously strive to remain at the forefront in protecting the electoral landscape.

Central to our dedication in preserving election integrity is the establishment of the most extensive independent fact-checking network across any platform, comprising nearly 100 partners worldwide. This network enables us to assess and rate viral misinformation in more than 60 languages. This triumph builds upon our success in Nigeria, Thailand, Turkey, and Argentina, where we effectively curtailed abuse during previous elections. Moreover, our efforts in safeguarding state and local elections in the United States this year have been testament to our commitment.

FAQ:

1. How does Meta ensure transparency around political ads?

Meta has introduced industry-leading transparency for advertisements related to social issues, elections, or politics since 2018. Advertisers must undergo an authorization process and include a “paid for” disclaimer. These ads are then archived in our publicly accessible Ad Library for seven years, providing transparency and accountability. As of now, there are more than 15 million entries from the United States alone in our Ad Library.

2. Will there be stricter measures against deceptive political ads?

Beginning in the upcoming year, we are enhancing our regulations around political ads. Advertisers will be required to disclose the use of AI or other digital techniques when creating or modifying political or social issue ads in specific situations. This applies to advertisements that feature photorealistic images, videos, realistic audio, depictions of non-existent individuals, or false depictions of events. By imposing these measures, we aim to maintain the authenticity and truthfulness of political discourse.

3. How does Meta address election and voter interference?

At Meta, we consistently update and review our election-related policies to combat the violation of our Community Standards. Whether the content is generated individuals or AI, we take prompt action against it. Notably, we actively combat both foreign interference and domestic influence operations. To date, we have dismantled more than 200 malicious influence campaigns categorized as Coordinated Inauthentic Behavior. Additionally, we have identified over 700 hate groups globally, including over 400 white supremacist organizations, and continue to scrutinize new hate groups linked to real-world violence.

4. How does Meta address state-controlled media?

To ensure transparency, we label state-controlled media across our platforms—Facebook, Instagram, and Threads. This labeling alerts users when content originates from a publication partially or wholly under the editorial control of a government. Moreover, we have maintained our practice of blocking ads from state-controlled media outlets targeting individuals in the United States since 2020.

For more detailed insights into Meta’s approach to elections and our preparations for 2024’s US Presidential election, please visit our “Preparing for Elections” page. We remain steadfast in our commitment to upholding the principles of democracy, fostering genuine engagement, and protecting the electoral process on our platforms.