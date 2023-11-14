Meta’s Shifting Landscape: WhatsApp Takes the Stage as the Future of the Company

In a rapidly evolving technological landscape, Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and various other platforms, is witnessing a significant transformation. Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, has identified WhatsApp as the future of the company. More than half of Americans between the ages of 18 and 35, who own cell phones, have installed WhatsApp, making it one of Meta’s fastest-growing services in its most mature market.

While Meta continues to invest heavily in virtual reality (VR) and artificial intelligence (AI), it still relies on its core products ─ Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger ─ for the bulk of its revenues and nearly all its profits. However, these platforms have been interwoven and integrated in various ways, blurring the lines between them. Meta aims to incentivize users to engage with multiple apps within its ecosystem and maximize monetization opportunities.

The challenge lies in deciding how to navigate this complex landscape. Should Meta channel younger users back to Facebook or transform Instagram to resemble Facebook incorporating more videos and ads? Threads, a recent addition to Meta’s portfolio, has grown rapidly due to its integration with Instagram. Meta must now determine whether to redirect users to Instagram, the platform where juicy paid ads are prevalent. Ultimately, Meta’s approach is to pursue all avenues while accepting that user choice ultimately determines the success of their endeavors.

WhatsApp, acquired Meta in 2014, proves to be a strategic move. The messaging app has experienced significant growth, particularly in more mature markets like the United States, where other Meta services are plateauing. WhatsApp differentiates itself as a utilitarian messaging service used for important conversations and planning, ultimately fulfilling the initial aspirations that Facebook held. While its sister products embody Meta’s objective to capture and monetize user attention, WhatsApp retains a utilitarian identity, remaining distinct from other Meta platforms.

Monetizing WhatsApp presents a unique challenge. Established advertising strategies employed on Facebook and Instagram cannot be directly applied to WhatsApp, as it lacks the feed-based structure and its messages maintain privacy. WhatsApp initially disrupted the telecommunications industry offering a cost-effective alternative to traditional text messaging. Now, Meta must devise a strategy that aligns with its new vision for the platform, focusing on paid tools and customized business apps for companies to communicate with consumers.

As Meta enters this new chapter, its focus on WhatsApp demonstrates the company’s ambition to adapt and capitalize on changing consumer behaviors and preferences. While the path ahead may be challenging, Meta’s investments in messaging, combined with its existing portfolio, position the company to continue shaping the future of social media and communication.

