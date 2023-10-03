Meta Platforms Plans Ad-Free Subscription for European Users

Meta Platforms, the parent company of social media platforms Instagram and Facebook, is reportedly working on an ad-free subscription option for users in Europe. The move comes in response to European Union privacy laws that could limit Meta’s ability to use users’ digital activity for targeted advertisements. Under the proposed plan, European users would have the choice to either allow Meta to utilize their data for personalized ads or pay a monthly subscription fee to eliminate all ads. The fee for mobile device usage of Instagram, for example, would be around $14 per month. Meta generated an average revenue of $17.88 per European user in the second quarter of 2023. While Meta believes in the value of free services supported personalized ads, the company is exploring options to ensure compliance with evolving regulations. This subscription model could help safeguard Meta’s core business in Europe, where increased regulation could threaten its ad revenue stream. Additionally, it presents an opportunity for Meta to further grow revenues in the future.

Source: The Wall Street Journal, CNBC

Apple Adheres to Stricter Rules for App Store in China

In response to new government regulations for mobile apps in China, Apple has begun implementing more stringent rules for its App Store in the country. As part of its compliance with the regulatory framework, Apple now requires new apps to provide proof of a Chinese government license. Previously, Apple offered a larger number of apps on its platform compared to local rivals, who have long adhered to stricter requirements. These measures aim to maintain a positive relationship between Apple and Chinese authorities, allowing the company to continue capturing market share in the second-largest economy globally. Adhering to China’s rules also becomes more crucial amidst ongoing tensions between the U.S. and China. However, the stricter operating environment in China highlights the importance of Apple’s expansion into India. This move allows Apple to gain new customers and diversify its supply chain.

Source: Reuters, CNBC