Intergenerational Filmmaking: Martin Scorsese and the TikTok Connection

Renowned filmmaker Martin Scorsese has found an unexpected new platform to connect with audiences – TikTok. With the help of his daughter Francesca, Scorsese has embraced the world of short-form video content to bridge the gap between survivors of New Hollywood and 21st-century film enthusiasts.

The journey into TikTok began when Scorsese, known for directing legends such as Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, had to take on the publicity for his latest film, Killers of the Flower Moon, due to the Hollywood actors’ strike. Francesca suggested deviating from the usual publicity tour and embracing Instagram and TikTok, popular among Gen Z.

In a surprising turn of events, a 100-second video featuring Scorsese and Francesca’s Schnauzer named Oscar became a viral hit on TikTok. The video showcased Scorsese coaching Oscar on expressions of fear, love, sadness, and transcendence. With seemingly minimal effort, the video captivated audiences and garnered over 100,000 thumbs-up and thousands of comments within hours.

Impressed the agility and efficiency of the process, Scorsese realized the power of capturing Gen Z’s attention through a simple sight gag. The success of Oscar’s audition led to further exploration of Scorsese’s appearances on his daughter’s TikTok account, introducing a younger audience to the esteemed filmmaker.

This unexpected foray into TikTok has highlighted Scorsese’s charm, humor, and approachability, leading to newfound interest in his legendary films like Raging Bull, Taxi Driver, and Goodfellas. It demonstrates that Scorsese’s talent extends beyond traditional mediums and transcends generational boundaries.

Scorsese has also joined Letterboxd, a smaller social network for film enthusiasts, at Francesca’s encouragement. While he hasn’t published any reviews yet, Scorsese has shared a list of his favorite films on the platform, showcasing his diverse and discerning taste.

Scorsese’s exploration of social media is not unique. Other filmmakers of his generation, such as Francis Ford Coppola, have also embraced platforms like Instagram to share glimpses of their lives and creative journeys.

Through TikTok and other social media platforms, filmmakers like Scorsese are finding innovative ways to connect with both their long-time fans and a new generation of film lovers. It proves that when it comes to storytelling, age is no barrier and that the art of film can thrive across various mediums and generations.

