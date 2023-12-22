Mariah Carey Embraces Post-Breakup Success and Holiday Spirit

Mariah Carey, the renowned singer, is gearing up for a joyful holiday season with her children after news broke of her recent split from long-time boyfriend Bryan Tanaka. While the couple had been together since 2016, sources report that Tanaka’s desire to start a family was the primary reason for their separation.

Despite the breakup, Carey is in high spirits. The successful conclusion of her Merry Christmas One and All! tour in New York City, which featured 16 captivating performances, left her feeling thrilled and fulfilled. Although Tanaka’s absence from the tour sparked speculation of a split, Carey proved that she can thrive both personally and professionally.

During her well-deserved downtime, Carey has already completed work on her next album. Those close to her have commented on her incredible focus and appearance, noting that she is operating at her best.

As the holiday season approaches, Carey’s priority is spending quality time with her children, Moroccan and Monroe, whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon. The family is currently in Aspen, continuing their annual tradition of a festive vacation.

On a recent Instagram post, Carey shared a collection of photos from her visit to the White House, where she celebrated the holiday season alongside President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. The joyous pictures capture the smiles of Carey and her children, surrounded Christmas decorations.

Regardless of the recent breakup, Carey remains resilient and continues to embrace the spirit of the season. Her focus on family, success, and spreading joy demonstrates her unwavering ability to overcome challenges while staying true to herself.