How Many Years Pass in Peaky Blinders?

Introduction

Peaky Blinders, the critically acclaimed British television series, has captivated audiences worldwide with its gripping storyline, compelling characters, and stunning period setting. As the show spans several seasons, fans often wonder how much time elapses within the narrative. In this article, we delve into the timeline of Peaky Blinders, shedding light on the passage of years and answering frequently asked questions.

The Passage of Time

Peaky Blinders takes place in post-World War I Birmingham, England, and follows the Shelby crime family’s rise to power. While the show’s timeline is not explicitly stated, it is estimated that the events of the series span approximately six years. The story begins in 1919, shortly after the end of the Great War, and progresses through the 1920s.

Seasons and Years

Each season of Peaky Blinders covers a specific period, allowing viewers to witness the evolution of the characters and their criminal empire. Season 1 primarily takes place in 1919, while Season 2 jumps forward to 1921. Season 3 continues the story in 1924, and Season 4 advances to 1926. Season 5 then moves the narrative to 1929, and the most recent Season 6, which is yet to be released, is expected to explore the early 1930s.

FAQ

Q: How much time passes between each season?

A: The time gaps between seasons vary. Season 1 to Season 2 spans two years, Season 2 to Season 3 covers three years, Season 3 to Season 4 jumps two years, and Season 4 to Season 5 progresses three years. The exact time between Season 5 and Season 6 is yet to be revealed.

Q: Are there any time jumps within seasons?

A: Yes, there are occasional time jumps within episodes or between episodes, allowing the story to progress and characters to develop. These jumps are usually indicated changes in the characters’ appearances, settings, or references to past events.

Conclusion

Peaky Blinders takes viewers on a thrilling journey through the criminal underworld of 1920s Birmingham. Over the course of the series, approximately six years pass, allowing for significant character development and the exploration of historical events. As fans eagerly await the release of Season 6, the show’s timeline continues to unfold, promising more drama, intrigue, and the continued rise of the notorious Shelby family.