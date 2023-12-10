How many wives Murdoch had?

Rupert Murdoch: A Look into His Marital Journey

Introduction

Rupert Murdoch, the renowned media mogul, has been a prominent figure in the media industry for decades. Alongside his professional achievements, his personal life has also garnered significant attention. With multiple marriages and divorces, Murdoch’s marital journey has been a subject of curiosity for many. In this article, we delve into the details of how many wives Murdoch has had and explore the reasons behind his multiple marriages.

The Marriages of Rupert Murdoch

Rupert Murdoch has been married four times throughout his life. His first marriage was to Patricia Booker, an Australian flight attendant, in 1956. The couple had one daughter, Prudence, before divorcing in 1967. Murdoch’s second marriage was to Anna Torv, a Scottish journalist, in 1967. They had three children together before divorcing in 1999.

Following his divorce from Torv, Murdoch married Wendi Deng, a Chinese-born businesswoman, in 1999. They had two children before their divorce in 2013. Finally, in 2016, Murdoch tied the knot with Jerry Hall, an American model and actress. The couple is still happily married to this day.

FAQ: Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How many wives has Rupert Murdoch had?

A: Rupert Murdoch has been married four times.

Q: Who was Rupert Murdoch’s first wife?

A: Patricia Booker was Murdoch’s first wife. They divorced in 1967.

Q: How many children does Rupert Murdoch have?

A: Rupert Murdoch has six children from his various marriages.

Q: Is Rupert Murdoch currently married?

A: Yes, Rupert Murdoch is currently married to Jerry Hall.

Conclusion

Rupert Murdoch’s marital journey has been eventful, with four marriages and several children. While his personal life has often made headlines, it is important to remember that Murdoch’s professional accomplishments have had a significant impact on the media landscape. As a media mogul, his influence and contributions to the industry remain noteworthy.