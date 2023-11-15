How Many Wives Has Ellen Degeneres Had?

In recent years, Ellen Degeneres has become a household name, known for her successful career as a comedian, talk show host, and philanthropist. However, there has been some confusion and speculation surrounding her personal life, particularly regarding her marital status. Let’s delve into the facts and clear up any misconceptions.

Ellen Degeneres’ Marriages:

Ellen Degeneres has been married once. In 2008, she tied the knot with actress Portia de Rossi. The couple’s wedding was a private affair attended close friends and family. Since then, they have been happily married and continue to support each other both personally and professionally.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. Was Ellen Degeneres married before Portia de Rossi?

No, Portia de Rossi is Ellen Degeneres’ first and only spouse. There have been no previous marriages.

2. Did Ellen Degeneres have any wives before coming out as gay?

Ellen Degeneres publicly came out as gay in 1997, during an episode of her sitcom “Ellen.” Prior to that, she had not been married to anyone.

3. How long have Ellen Degeneres and Portia de Rossi been together?

Ellen Degeneres and Portia de Rossi have been together since 2004. They dated for four years before getting married in 2008.

4. Are Ellen Degeneres and Portia de Rossi still married?

Yes, as of the time of writing, Ellen Degeneres and Portia de Rossi are still happily married.

It’s important to separate fact from fiction when it comes to celebrities’ personal lives. In the case of Ellen Degeneres, she has only been married once, to Portia de Rossi. Their relationship serves as an inspiration to many, as they continue to support each other and advocate for LGBTQ+ rights.