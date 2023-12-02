How many videos can I store on Loom?

How Much Storage Space Does Loom Offer for Videos?

Introduction

Loom, the popular video messaging platform, has gained significant traction in recent years, especially with the rise of remote work and virtual communication. As more individuals and teams rely on video content to collaborate and communicate, a common question arises: how many videos can one store on Loom? In this article, we will explore the storage capacity of Loom and provide answers to frequently asked questions.

Storage Capacity and Plans

Loom offers different plans to cater to various user needs. The Free plan, which is available to all users, provides 5GB of storage space. This allows for approximately 25 hours of recorded videos at the standard quality setting. For those requiring more storage, Loom offers two paid plans: Business and Enterprise. The Business plan provides 100GB of storage per user, while the Enterprise plan offers unlimited storage.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What happens if I exceed my storage limit on the Free plan?

A: If you reach the storage limit on the Free plan, you will need to delete some videos to free up space. Alternatively, you can consider upgrading to a paid plan for additional storage capacity.

Q: Can I download my videos from Loom to free up storage space?

A: Yes, Loom allows users to download their videos, which can then be stored locally or on other cloud storage platforms. By downloading and removing videos from Loom, you can free up storage space on your account.

Q: Is there a limit to the number of videos I can upload per day?

A: Loom does not impose any specific limits on the number of videos you can upload per day. However, it’s important to note that large volumes of uploads may impact the overall performance and processing time of your videos.

Conclusion

Loom offers a range of storage options to accommodate different user requirements. From the Free plan with 5GB of storage to the Business and Enterprise plans with significantly larger capacities, users can choose the plan that best suits their needs. By understanding the storage limits and options provided Loom, individuals and teams can effectively manage their video content and ensure seamless communication and collaboration.