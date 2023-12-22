How many U.S. citizens live in Colombia?

How Many U.S. Citizens Call Colombia Home?

Colombia, known for its vibrant culture, stunning landscapes, and warm hospitality, has become an increasingly popular destination for expatriates from around the world. Among these expats are a significant number of U.S. citizens who have chosen to make Colombia their home. But just how many Americans have made the leap and settled in this South American nation?

According to the latest available data from the U.S. Department of State, there are approximately 60,000 U.S. citizens living in Colombia. This number includes both permanent residents and temporary residents, such as students, retirees, and professionals working on short-term assignments. The figure has been steadily increasing over the years, reflecting the growing interest among Americans in experiencing the unique blend of history, culture, and natural beauty that Colombia has to offer.

FAQ:

Q: Why are so many Americans choosing to live in Colombia?

A: There are several reasons why Americans are drawn to Colombia. The country’s improving security situation, affordable cost of living, diverse landscapes, and rich cultural heritage are some of the factors that make it an attractive destination for expats seeking a new adventure or a change of pace.

Q: Where in Colombia do most U.S. citizens reside?

A: While U.S. citizens can be found throughout Colombia, the majority tend to settle in major cities such as Bogotá, Medellín, and Cartagena. These cities offer a wide range of amenities, including excellent healthcare facilities, international schools, and a thriving expat community.

Q: What are the requirements for U.S. citizens to live in Colombia?

A: U.S. citizens who wish to live in Colombia for an extended period must obtain a visa. The type of visa required depends on the purpose of their stay, such as work, retirement, or study. It is advisable to consult with the Colombian embassy or consulate in the United States for the most up-to-date information on visa requirements.

In conclusion, the number of U.S. citizens living in Colombia is estimated to be around 60,000. With its diverse attractions and welcoming atmosphere, Colombia continues to attract Americans seeking a new chapter in their lives. Whether it’s the bustling streets of Bogotá, the picturesque landscapes of Medellín, or the historic charm of Cartagena, Colombia offers a unique and vibrant experience for those who choose to call it home.