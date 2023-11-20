How many TVs do you get with Hulu?

In the era of streaming services, Hulu has emerged as a popular choice for those seeking a wide range of television shows and movies at their fingertips. With its extensive library and user-friendly interface, Hulu offers a convenient way to access your favorite content. But how many TVs can you actually use with a Hulu subscription? Let’s dive into the details.

Multiple screens with Hulu

Hulu offers different plans to cater to the diverse needs of its users. The basic plan, known as Hulu (ad-supported), allows for streaming on one device at a time. This means that if you’re watching a show on your TV, another person in your household won’t be able to simultaneously stream a different show on their tablet or smartphone.

However, if you opt for the Hulu (No Ads) or Hulu + Live TV plans, you gain the ability to stream on multiple devices simultaneously. With these plans, you can enjoy Hulu content on up to two screens at the same time. This flexibility allows for a more personalized viewing experience, accommodating the preferences of different household members.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can I watch Hulu on multiple TVs?

A: Yes, you can watch Hulu on multiple TVs if you have a Hulu (No Ads) or Hulu + Live TV subscription. These plans allow for streaming on up to two screens simultaneously.

Q: Can I stream Hulu on my smartphone or tablet?

A: Absolutely! Hulu is compatible with a wide range of devices, including smartphones and tablets. You can download the Hulu app on your device and enjoy your favorite shows on the go.

Q: Can I upgrade my plan to stream on more screens?

A: Yes, if you find that two screens are not enough for your household, Hulu offers an add-on called Unlimited Screens. This add-on allows for unlimited simultaneous streaming within your home network and up to three screens outside your home.

In conclusion, the number of TVs you can use with Hulu depends on the plan you choose. While the basic plan limits streaming to one device at a time, the Hulu (No Ads) and Hulu + Live TV plans allow for streaming on up to two screens simultaneously. Additionally, Hulu offers an add-on for unlimited screens, catering to larger households or those who desire more flexibility. So, whether you’re a solo viewer or part of a family, Hulu has options to suit your streaming needs.