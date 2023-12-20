How many times was Ariana Grande on SNL?

Ariana Grande’s Memorable Stints on SNL: A Recap of Her Numerous Appearances

Introduction

Ariana Grande, the multi-talented pop sensation, has not only conquered the music industry but has also left an indelible mark on the world of comedy. With her infectious energy and impressive vocal range, Grande has graced the stage of the iconic late-night sketch comedy show, Saturday Night Live (SNL), multiple times. In this article, we will delve into the number of times Ariana Grande has appeared on SNL, highlighting some of her most memorable moments.

Ariana Grande’s SNL Appearances

Since her debut on SNL in 2014, Ariana Grande has made a total of three appearances on the show. Her first appearance was as both the host and musical guest on March 12, 2016. This marked a significant milestone in her career, as she not only showcased her comedic chops but also performed some of her biggest hits, including “Dangerous Woman” and “Be Alright.”

Grande returned to SNL as a musical guest on September 27, 2014, where she mesmerized the audience with her powerful vocals and stage presence. She performed her chart-topping single “Break Free” and also joined The Weeknd for a captivating duet of “Love Me Harder.”

Her most recent appearance on SNL was on November 4, 2018, where she once again served as both the host and musical guest. This episode was particularly memorable as it featured a hilarious sketch where Grande impersonated various iconic female singers, showcasing her versatility as an entertainer.

FAQ

Q: What is SNL?

SNL, short for Saturday Night Live, is a long-running American late-night sketch comedy and variety show. It has been on the air since 1975 and has featured numerous celebrity hosts and musical guests over the years.

Q: What does it mean to be a musical guest on SNL?

Being a musical guest on SNL means that an artist or band is invited to perform their music live on the show. They typically perform two or more songs throughout the episode, showcasing their talent to a wide audience.

Conclusion

Ariana Grande’s appearances on SNL have undoubtedly left a lasting impression on both fans and critics alike. Her ability to seamlessly transition between comedy and music has solidified her status as a versatile entertainer. As her career continues to flourish, fans eagerly anticipate the possibility of more unforgettable moments from Ariana Grande on the SNL stage.