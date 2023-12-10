How many times has Succession won best drama?

Succession: A Dominant Force in the Best Drama Category

Succession, the critically acclaimed HBO series, has been making waves in the television industry since its debut in 2018. With its gripping storyline, stellar performances, and sharp writing, it comes as no surprise that the show has garnered numerous accolades over the years. One of the most prestigious honors a television series can receive is the award for Best Drama, and Succession has certainly made its mark in this category.

Succession’s Triumph at the Emmy Awards

Succession has been a dominant force at the Emmy Awards, the most esteemed recognition in the television industry. The show has consistently been nominated for Best Drama since its first season, and it has managed to secure the coveted award multiple times.

As of 2021, Succession has won the Emmy for Best Drama twice. Its first victory came in 2020, when it triumphed over other formidable contenders, including Game of Thrones and The Crown. The show’s second win followed in 2021, solidifying its status as a powerhouse in the television landscape.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the Emmy Awards?

A: The Emmy Awards, often referred to simply as the Emmys, are annual awards that recognize excellence in the television industry. They are considered one of the most prestigious honors a television series or individual can receive.

Q: What does Best Drama mean?

A: Best Drama is a category at the Emmy Awards that acknowledges outstanding achievement in the genre of drama. It recognizes television series that excel in storytelling, acting, writing, and overall production value.

Q: How many times has Succession been nominated for Best Drama?

A: Succession has been nominated for Best Drama at the Emmy Awards for all three of its seasons. It has received a total of three nominations in this category.

Q: What other awards has Succession won?

A: In addition to its victories in the Best Drama category at the Emmy Awards, Succession has also won several other prestigious awards. These include Golden Globe Awards, Critics’ Choice Television Awards, and Writers Guild of America Awards.

Succession’s triumph in the Best Drama category at the Emmy Awards is a testament to its exceptional quality and impact on audiences. With its compelling narrative and outstanding performances, the show continues to captivate viewers and solidify its place among the greatest television dramas of our time.