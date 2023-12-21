Matthew Perry: A Journey Through Love and Marriage

Matthew Perry, the beloved actor known for his iconic role as Chandler Bing in the hit sitcom “Friends,” has had a colorful love life that has captivated fans and media alike. Over the years, Perry’s romantic escapades have been a topic of great interest, leaving many wondering just how many times he has walked down the aisle.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: How many times has Matthew Perry been married?

A: Matthew Perry has been married once.

Q: Who was Matthew Perry’s spouse?

A: Matthew Perry was married to actress and model, Molly Hurwitz.

Q: Are Matthew Perry and Molly Hurwitz still married?

A: As of the latest information available, Matthew Perry and Molly Hurwitz are no longer married. They announced their separation in June 2021.

Matthew Perry’s journey to finding lasting love has been a rollercoaster ride. In November 2020, he announced his engagement to Molly Hurwitz, a talent manager. The news was met with excitement and well wishes from fans around the world. However, their relationship ultimately faced challenges, leading to their separation just a few months later.

Perry’s previous relationships have also made headlines. He has been linked to several high-profile celebrities, including Julia Roberts, Yasmine Bleeth, and Lizzy Caplan. Despite these high-profile romances, Perry’s marriage to Hurwitz was his first and only trip down the aisle.

While Perry’s love life has had its ups and downs, his talent and charm continue to win over audiences. Fans eagerly await his future projects and hope that he finds happiness in both his personal and professional life.

In conclusion, Matthew Perry has been married once to Molly Hurwitz. Although their marriage ultimately ended in separation, Perry’s journey through love and marriage has been a captivating tale that has kept fans intrigued. As he continues to navigate the complexities of relationships, we can only hope that he finds the happiness and fulfillment he deserves.