How many times did Kim take the baby bar?

In the world of law, passing the bar exam is a significant milestone for aspiring lawyers. It is a rigorous test that assesses their knowledge and understanding of the legal system. However, for reality TV star Kim Kardashian West, the journey to becoming a lawyer has been anything but ordinary. One question that has been on the minds of many is: How many times did Kim take the baby bar?

The baby bar, officially known as the First-Year Law Students’ Examination (FYLSX), is a test administered in California for law students who have completed their first year of study at an unaccredited law school. It serves as a gateway for these students to continue their legal education and eventually become licensed attorneys.

Kim Kardashian West, who embarked on her legal journey in 2019, has been open about her struggles with the baby bar. In a recent episode of her reality show, “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” she revealed that she had failed the exam not once, but twice. This admission sparked curiosity among her fans and critics alike, leading to the frequently asked question: How many times did Kim take the baby bar?

To answer this question, Kim took the baby bar for the third time in June 2021. As of now, the results of her most recent attempt are yet to be disclosed. However, regardless of the outcome, Kim’s determination and perseverance in pursuing her legal career are commendable.

FAQ:

What is the baby bar?

How many times did Kim Kardashian West take the baby bar?

Kim Kardashian West has taken the baby bar three times. She failed the exam twice and recently took it for the third time in June 2021.

Has Kim Kardashian West passed the baby bar?

As of now, the results of Kim Kardashian West’s most recent attempt at the baby bar are yet to be disclosed.