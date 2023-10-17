MrBeast on the Verge of Surpassing Addison Rae on TikTok

Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson, a popular content creator known for his intricate challenges and massive giveaways, is on the cusp of surpassing Addison Rae as the most-followed individual on TikTok. With 88.1 million followers, MrBeast is now only 500,000 behind Rae’s 88.6 million followers.

The recent surge in MrBeast’s TikTok following can be attributed, in part, to a fellow video creator named Noah Glenn Carter. On May 12, 2023, Carter issued a challenge to the TikTok community and his own followers, stating that if they helped him reach number one, he would break a record becoming the first person to be the most-followed on two of the world’s largest social media platforms simultaneously. This effort has undoubtedly aided MrBeast’s climb to the top of TikTok.

MrBeast’s dominance is not limited to TikTok, as he has also achieved significant milestones on YouTube. On October 15, 2023, his primary YouTube channel surpassed 200 million subscribers, marking another momentous achievement in his career. MrBeast’s subscriber count had already soared past the 100 million mark in just 15 months, a testament to his widespread appeal and captivating content.

One of MrBeast’s recent YouTube videos, titled “1 Dollar Vs 100,000,000 Dollars House!”, quickly gained over 45 million views within 24 hours of its release, breaking the record for the most-watched video in that timeframe. This is not the first time MrBeast has achieved such success, as many of his videos consistently garner massive viewership.

MrBeast’s rise to fame and incredible following on multiple social media platforms solidifies his status as one of the most influential content creators of our time. As he continues to captivate audiences with his unique challenges and philanthropic endeavors, it is evident that his reach and impact will only continue to grow.

