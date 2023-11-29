How many teams are in LPL?

How Many Teams Are in the LPL?

The League of Legends Pro League (LPL) is one of the most prestigious and competitive esports leagues in the world. With its fast-paced gameplay and passionate fanbase, the LPL has become a global phenomenon. As the league continues to grow, many fans and newcomers often wonder, “How many teams are in the LPL?” Let’s dive into the details and answer some frequently asked questions about the LPL.

As of the 2021 season, the LPL consists of 17 teams. These teams compete against each other in a round-robin format during the regular season, with the top teams advancing to the playoffs. The LPL is known for its high level of competition, with teams constantly striving to secure a spot in the playoffs and ultimately claim the championship title.

FAQ:

Q: What is the LPL?

The LPL, or League of Legends Pro League, is the top professional esports league for the game League of Legends in China. It features teams from all over the country competing against each other in a series of matches.

Q: How many teams participate in the LPL playoffs?

After the regular season, the top eight teams from the LPL standings advance to the playoffs. These teams battle it out in a single-elimination bracket to determine the champion of the season.

Q: How long is the LPL season?

The LPL season typically lasts for several months, with the regular season taking place over a number of weeks. The playoffs follow the regular season and can span a few weeks as well, depending on the format and number of participating teams.

Q: How can I watch LPL matches?

LPL matches are broadcasted on various streaming platforms, such as Twitch and YouTube. Additionally, Riot Games, the developer of League of Legends, often provides official streams on their own platforms.

The LPL continues to captivate fans worldwide with its thrilling matches and talented players. With 17 teams competing for glory, the league showcases the best of Chinese esports talent. Whether you’re a seasoned fan or new to the LPL, the excitement and intensity of the league are sure to leave you wanting more.