How Many Teams are in DLS?

Introduction

Dream League Soccer (DLS) is a popular mobile soccer game developed First Touch Games. With its immersive gameplay and realistic graphics, it has gained a massive following worldwide. One of the key aspects of the game is the ability to build and manage your own soccer team. But just how many teams are there in DLS? Let’s find out.

The Number of Teams

Dream League Soccer offers a wide range of teams for players to choose from. As of the latest update, the game features over 700 licensed teams from various leagues around the world. These include popular clubs like FC Barcelona, Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich, among many others. Additionally, the game also allows players to create their own custom teams, giving them the freedom to design their own kits, logos, and even choose their team name.

FAQ

Q: Can I play with my favorite team in DLS?

A: Yes, Dream League Soccer offers a vast selection of teams from different leagues, allowing you to play with your favorite club.

Q: Are all the teams in DLS licensed?

A: Yes, the game features over 700 licensed teams, including real players and official kits, making the gameplay experience more authentic.

Q: Can I create my own team in DLS?

A: Absolutely! Dream League Soccer provides a feature that allows players to create their own custom teams, giving them the opportunity to personalize their gaming experience.

Conclusion

Dream League Soccer offers an extensive collection of teams for players to choose from, with over 700 licensed teams available. Whether you want to play with your favorite club or create your own team, the game provides a diverse range of options to suit every player’s preferences. So, lace up your virtual boots and get ready to lead your team to victory in the exciting world of Dream League Soccer!