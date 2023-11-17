How Many Songs Have Selena Gomez Written?

Selena Gomez, the multi-talented singer, songwriter, and actress, has captivated audiences around the world with her powerful vocals and relatable lyrics. Known for her catchy pop tunes and heartfelt ballads, Gomez has established herself as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry. But just how many songs has she written?

According to various sources, Selena Gomez has co-written a significant number of songs throughout her career. While she is primarily known for her vocal abilities, she has also contributed her songwriting skills to many of her tracks. As of now, Gomez has writing credits on over 40 songs.

Gomez’s songwriting journey began early in her career, with her involvement in the songwriting process for her band, Selena Gomez & the Scene. Together, they released three studio albums, and Gomez had a hand in writing numerous tracks on each record. Some notable songs she co-wrote during this time include “Love You Like a Love Song” and “Who Says.”

After parting ways with her band, Gomez continued to write songs for her solo projects. Her debut solo album, “Stars Dance,” featured several tracks co-written Gomez, including the hit single “Come & Get It.” She has since released several more albums, such as “Revival” and “Rare,” where she has showcased her songwriting abilities.

FAQ:

Q: What does it mean to have writing credits on a song?

A: Having writing credits on a song means that an artist has contributed to the creation of the song’s lyrics or music. It signifies their involvement in the songwriting process.

Q: Does Selena Gomez write all of her songs?

A: While Gomez has writing credits on many of her songs, she does not write all of them. Like many artists in the industry, she collaborates with other songwriters and producers to create her music.

Q: Are there any songs that Selena Gomez has written entirely herself?

A: While Gomez has co-written the majority of her songs, there are a few tracks where she is the sole songwriter. One example is the song “Nobody,” which she wrote for her album “Rare.”

In conclusion, Selena Gomez has proven herself to be not only a talented singer but also a skilled songwriter. With over 40 writing credits to her name, she has played a significant role in shaping the lyrics and melodies of her music. As her career continues to flourish, fans can look forward to more heartfelt and relatable songs from this talented artist.