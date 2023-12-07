How many songs have 3 billion streams on Spotify?

Breaking Records: The Rise of Songs with 3 Billion Streams on Spotify

Streaming platforms have revolutionized the way we consume music, and Spotify has undoubtedly become a powerhouse in the industry. With millions of songs available at our fingertips, it’s no wonder that some tracks have managed to amass billions of streams. But just how many songs have reached the remarkable milestone of 3 billion streams on Spotify?

The Elite Club of 3 Billion Streamers

As of now, there are only a select few songs that have achieved the impressive feat of accumulating 3 billion streams on Spotify. These tracks have resonated with listeners worldwide, captivating their hearts and ears with their infectious melodies and captivating lyrics.

Among the notable members of this elite club is Ed Sheeran’s chart-topping hit “Shape of You.” Released in 2017, the song quickly became a global sensation, dominating the charts and solidifying its place in music history. With its catchy chorus and Sheeran’s soulful vocals, “Shape of You” has garnered over 4.5 billion streams on Spotify, making it one of the most streamed songs of all time.

Another song that has surpassed the 3 billion mark is “Dance Monkey” Tones and I. This breakout hit took the world storm in 2019, captivating listeners with its infectious energy and Tones and I’s unique vocal style. With its massive popularity, “Dance Monkey” has amassed over 3.5 billion streams on Spotify, cementing its status as a modern-day anthem.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does “streaming” mean?

Streaming refers to the process of playing audio or video content over the internet without downloading it. On platforms like Spotify, users can listen to music streaming it directly from the platform’s servers.

How does Spotify count streams?

Spotify counts a stream when a user listens to a song for at least 30 seconds. If a user listens to a song multiple times, each play counts as an individual stream.

Are there any other songs close to reaching 3 billion streams?

Yes, several songs are inching closer to the 3 billion mark. Some notable contenders include “Uptown Funk” Mark Ronson ft. Bruno Mars and “Despacito” Luis Fonsi ft. Daddy Yankee. These songs have already amassed billions of streams and continue to gain popularity.

In conclusion, the number of songs with 3 billion streams on Spotify is currently limited, with only a handful of tracks achieving this remarkable milestone. However, as the streaming era continues to thrive, it’s only a matter of time before more songs join this exclusive club.