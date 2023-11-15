How Many Songs Has Ed Sheeran Wrote?

How Many Songs Has Ed Sheeran Written?

Ed Sheeran, the British singer-songwriter, has become a household name in the music industry. Known for his heartfelt lyrics and catchy melodies, Sheeran has amassed a vast catalog of songs throughout his career. But just how many songs has he written? Let’s delve into the numbers and explore the musical journey of this talented artist.

Since bursting onto the scene in 2011 with his debut album “+,” Sheeran has consistently released new music, captivating audiences worldwide. As of now, he has written and released a staggering 170 songs across his four studio albums, numerous EPs, and collaborations with other artists. His discography includes chart-topping hits like “Shape of You,” “Thinking Out Loud,” and “Photograph,” which have garnered billions of streams and earned him numerous accolades.

FAQ:

Q: What is a discography?

A: A discography refers to the complete collection of an artist’s recorded music, including albums, singles, and collaborations.

Q: What are EPs?

A: EP stands for Extended Play, which is a musical recording that contains more tracks than a single but is shorter than a full-length album.

Q: How many albums has Ed Sheeran released?

A: Ed Sheeran has released four studio albums: “+,” “x,” “÷,” and “No.6 Collaborations Project.”

Q: Are these 170 songs solely written Ed Sheeran?

A: While Sheeran is the primary songwriter for most of his songs, he has also collaborated with other songwriters and artists on certain tracks.

Sheeran’s songwriting prowess extends beyond his own music. He has also penned songs for other notable artists, including Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, and One Direction. His songwriting credits include Bieber’s “Love Yourself,” Swift’s “Everything Has Changed,” and One Direction’s “Little Things,” among many others.

In conclusion, Ed Sheeran has written an impressive 170 songs throughout his career, showcasing his talent as both a singer and songwriter. His ability to craft heartfelt and relatable lyrics has resonated with millions of fans worldwide, solidifying his place as one of the most successful musicians of our time.