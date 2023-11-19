How Many Siblings Does Miley Cyrus Have?

In the world of entertainment, Miley Cyrus is a name that needs no introduction. The American singer, songwriter, and actress has captured the hearts of millions with her powerful voice, catchy tunes, and unique style. But have you ever wondered about her family life? Specifically, how many siblings does Miley Cyrus have? Let’s delve into the details.

Miley Cyrus was born Destiny Hope Cyrus on November 23, 1992, in Franklin, Tennessee. She is the daughter of country music singer Billy Ray Cyrus and his wife, Tish Cyrus. Miley is the couple’s most famous child, but she is not their only one. In fact, Miley Cyrus has five siblings, making for a large and talented family.

Here is a breakdown of Miley Cyrus’ siblings:

1. Trace Cyrus: Trace is Miley’s older half-brother from her father’s previous relationship. He is a musician and was a member of the band Metro Station.

2. Brandi Cyrus: Brandi is Miley’s older half-sister from her mother’s previous relationship. She is an actress, singer, and DJ.

3. Braison Cyrus: Braison is Miley’s younger brother. He is also involved in the entertainment industry and has pursued a career as a fashion model.

4. Noah Cyrus: Noah is Miley’s younger sister. Like her older siblings, she is a singer and actress, having released her own music and appeared in various television shows and movies.

5. Christopher Cody Cyrus: Christopher Cody is Miley’s older half-brother from her father’s previous relationship. He prefers to keep a low profile and is not involved in the entertainment industry.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: Are all of Miley Cyrus’ siblings involved in the entertainment industry?

A: No, while Miley, Trace, Brandi, and Noah have pursued careers in music, acting, or modeling, Christopher Cody has chosen to stay away from the limelight.

Q: Are Miley Cyrus and her siblings close?

A: Yes, Miley has often expressed her love and support for her siblings on social media and in interviews. They appear to have a strong bond as a family.

In conclusion, Miley Cyrus comes from a large and talented family. With five siblings, each with their own unique talents and interests, the Cyrus family continues to make their mark in the entertainment industry.