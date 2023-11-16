How Many Records Have LeBron James Broke?

LeBron James, often hailed as one of the greatest basketball players of all time, has left an indelible mark on the sport. Throughout his illustrious career, he has shattered numerous records, rewriting the history books with his exceptional skills and athleticism. Let’s delve into the remarkable achievements that have made LeBron James a true legend of the game.

Scoring Records:

LeBron James has consistently showcased his scoring prowess, surpassing several scoring milestones. In 2021, he became the third player in NBA history to reach 35,000 career points, joining the elite company of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Karl Malone. Additionally, he holds the record for the most points scored in NBA playoff history, surpassing the legendary Michael Jordan.

All-Time Triple-Doubles:

LeBron James has redefined the concept of a triple-double, which refers to a player achieving double-digit figures in three statistical categories (points, rebounds, and assists) in a single game. With over 100 triple-doubles to his name, he ranks third on the all-time list, trailing only Oscar Robertson and Russell Westbrook.

Playoff Appearances:

LeBron James has been a mainstay in the NBA playoffs throughout his career. He holds the record for the most consecutive playoff appearances, having reached the postseason for 14 consecutive seasons from 2005 to 2018. This remarkable feat showcases his consistency and ability to lead his teams to success year after year.

FAQ:

Q: What is a triple-double?

A: A triple-double is a statistical achievement in basketball where a player records double-digit figures in three different categories, typically points, rebounds, and assists, in a single game.

Q: Who holds the record for the most points scored in NBA history?

A: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar currently holds the record for the most points scored in NBA history, with a career total of 38,387 points.

Q: How many NBA championships has LeBron James won?

A: As of 2021, LeBron James has won four NBA championships, two with the Miami Heat in 2012 and 2013, one with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016, and one with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020.

In conclusion, LeBron James has broken numerous records throughout his career, solidifying his status as one of the greatest basketball players of all time. From scoring milestones to playoff appearances, his achievements are a testament to his exceptional talent and dedication to the game. As LeBron continues to compete at the highest level, it is likely that he will continue to etch his name in the record books for years to come.