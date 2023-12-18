How Many Real Housewives Are There?

The Real Housewives franchise has become a cultural phenomenon, captivating audiences with its drama-filled episodes and glamorous lifestyles. With multiple cities and spin-offs, it’s easy to lose track of just how many Real Housewives there are. In this article, we will explore the vast world of the Real Housewives and answer some frequently asked questions about the franchise.

What is the Real Housewives franchise?

The Real Housewives franchise is a reality television series that follows the lives of affluent women in various cities across the United States and beyond. Each city has its own spin-off, showcasing the unique dynamics and lifestyles of the cast members. The show offers a glimpse into their personal lives, friendships, and of course, the drama that often ensues.

How many Real Housewives cities are there?

As of 2021, there are currently 13 cities in the Real Housewives franchise. These cities include Atlanta, Beverly Hills, Dallas, Miami, New Jersey, New York City, Orange County, Potomac, Salt Lake City, and Washington, D.C. Additionally, there are international versions of the show in Athens, Melbourne, and Vancouver.

How many Real Housewives are there in total?

With each city having its own cast, the number of Real Housewives can be quite extensive. As of now, there have been over 200 women who have appeared as main cast members or friends of the Housewives throughout the franchise’s history. The cast members often change from season to season, with some staying for multiple seasons and others departing after just one.

Why is the Real Housewives franchise so popular?

The Real Housewives franchise has gained a massive following due to its addictive blend of luxury, drama, and relatable moments. The show offers viewers an escape into the lives of the rich and famous, while also showcasing the challenges and conflicts that arise in their relationships. The Real Housewives have become cultural icons, with their catchphrases and memorable moments often making their way into popular culture.

In conclusion, the Real Housewives franchise has taken the reality television world storm, captivating audiences with its larger-than-life personalities and glamorous lifestyles. With multiple cities and countless cast members, the franchise continues to expand its reach and entertain viewers around the globe.

