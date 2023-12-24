How many Premier League games will Amazon Prime show?

Amazon Prime to Show 20 Premier League Games: A Game-Changer for Football Fans

In a groundbreaking move, Amazon Prime has secured the rights to broadcast 20 Premier League matches per season, starting from the 2022/2023 campaign. This development marks a significant shift in the landscape of football broadcasting, as the online streaming giant continues to expand its presence in the sports industry.

What does this mean for football fans?

Football enthusiasts can now enjoy an even wider range of live matches, with Amazon Prime joining the ranks of traditional broadcasters such as Sky Sports and BT Sport. This move not only provides fans with more options to watch their favorite teams in action, but it also introduces a new level of convenience. With Amazon Prime’s streaming capabilities, supporters can access matches from the comfort of their own homes or on the go, using various devices such as smartphones, tablets, or smart TVs.

How many games will Amazon Prime show?

Amazon Prime’s deal grants them the rights to broadcast 20 Premier League games per season. While this may seem relatively modest compared to the total number of matches played throughout the season, it represents a significant portion of the league’s fixtures. With 380 games in total, Amazon Prime’s coverage accounts for over 5% of the Premier League’s matches, providing fans with a substantial selection of live football action.

What impact will this have on the broadcasting landscape?

The addition of Amazon Prime as a Premier League broadcaster adds a new dimension to the competition between traditional broadcasters. Sky Sports and BT Sport have long dominated the football broadcasting market, but Amazon Prime’s entry disrupts the status quo. This increased competition is likely to drive innovation and potentially lead to more affordable options for fans, as broadcasters vie for viewership and subscription numbers.

Conclusion

Amazon Prime’s acquisition of Premier League broadcasting rights is a game-changer for football fans. With the ability to stream 20 live matches per season, Amazon Prime offers supporters more choice and convenience than ever before. As the broadcasting landscape continues to evolve, it will be fascinating to see how this development shapes the future of football coverage.

FAQ:

1. What is Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime is a subscription-based service offered Amazon that provides access to a wide range of benefits, including free shipping, exclusive deals, and access to streaming services such as movies, TV shows, and now live sports.

2. How can I watch Premier League matches on Amazon Prime?

To watch Premier League matches on Amazon Prime, you need an active Amazon Prime subscription. Once subscribed, you can access the matches through the Amazon Prime Video app on various devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and gaming consoles.

3. Will Amazon Prime show all Premier League matches?

No, Amazon Prime will only broadcast 20 Premier League matches per season. The remaining matches will be shown other broadcasters, such as Sky Sports and BT Sport.