How Many People Still Have a Black and White TV Licence?

In this digital age, where high-definition televisions and streaming services dominate the market, it may come as a surprise that some people still own black and white televisions. But just how many individuals are holding onto these relics from the past? Let’s delve into the statistics and shed some light on this intriguing topic.

According to recent data from the UK TV Licensing authority, there are still 6,586 households in the United Kingdom that possess a black and white TV licence. While this number may seem small in comparison to the total number of TV licences issued, it is fascinating to see that there is still a demand for these vintage devices.

FAQ:

What is a black and white TV licence?

A black and white TV licence is a license issued the UK TV Licensing authority that allows individuals to legally watch television on black and white televisions. This licence is separate from the standard colour TV licence.

Why do people still have black and white televisions?

There are several reasons why individuals may choose to keep a black and white television. Some people appreciate the nostalgia and retro feel of these devices, while others may find them more aesthetically pleasing. Additionally, black and white televisions can be less distracting and provide a unique viewing experience.

Are black and white TV licences cheaper?

Yes, black and white TV licences are cheaper than their colour counterparts. As of 2021, a black and white TV licence costs £53.50, while a colour TV licence is priced at £157.50.

While the number of black and white TV licences may be relatively low, it is intriguing to witness the enduring appeal of these vintage devices. Whether it’s for nostalgia, aesthetics, or simply a preference for a simpler viewing experience, these households are keeping a piece of television history alive. So, the next time you stumble upon a black and white television, remember that there are still a few thousand people out there who appreciate the charm of monochrome broadcasting.