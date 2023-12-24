How Many People Have Cancelled TV Licence?

In recent years, the number of people cancelling their TV licences has been on the rise. With the advent of streaming services and the changing landscape of television consumption, many individuals are questioning the necessity of paying for a traditional TV licence. But just how many people have actually cancelled their TV licences? Let’s delve into the numbers and explore this growing trend.

According to recent reports, the number of cancelled TV licences has reached a record high. The latest figures indicate that over the past year, approximately 860,000 households in the United Kingdom have chosen to cancel their TV licences. This represents a significant increase compared to previous years, highlighting a shift in the way people consume television content.

FAQ:

What is a TV licence?

A TV licence is a legal requirement in the United Kingdom for anyone who watches or records live television broadcasts, regardless of the device used. The revenue generated from TV licences is primarily used to fund the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), which provides public service broadcasting.

Why are people cancelling their TV licences?

There are several reasons why people are choosing to cancel their TV licences. One major factor is the rise of streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+. These platforms offer a wide range of on-demand content, making traditional television less appealing to some viewers. Additionally, some individuals feel that the cost of a TV licence is no longer justified, especially if they primarily consume content through streaming services.

Is cancelling a TV licence legal?

Cancelling a TV licence is legal if you no longer watch or record live television broadcasts. However, it is important to note that if you still use your television to watch live TV or access BBC iPlayer, you are legally required to have a valid TV licence.

While the number of cancelled TV licences continues to rise, it is worth noting that the majority of households in the United Kingdom still hold valid licences. The BBC and other traditional broadcasters are aware of the changing landscape and are adapting their strategies to remain relevant in the digital age. As the television industry continues to evolve, it will be interesting to see how these trends develop and what the future holds for the TV licence system.