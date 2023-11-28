How many people did AJ Lee date in WWE?

How Many Wrestlers Did AJ Lee Date During Her Time in WWE?

In the world of professional wrestling, relationships often develop between wrestlers due to the intense and unique nature of their profession. One such wrestler who found herself involved in several high-profile romances during her time in WWE is AJ Lee. Known for her charismatic personality and in-ring skills, AJ Lee captured the hearts of fans and fellow wrestlers alike. Let’s take a closer look at her dating history and the wrestlers she was romantically linked with.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: Who is AJ Lee?

A: AJ Lee, whose real name is April Jeanette Mendez, is a retired professional wrestler and author. She gained prominence during her time in WWE, where she became a three-time Divas Champion.

Q: How many wrestlers did AJ Lee date?

A: AJ Lee was romantically linked with three wrestlers during her tenure in WWE.

Q: Who were the wrestlers AJ Lee dated?

A: AJ Lee dated Jay Lethal, Trent Barreta, and CM Punk during her time in WWE.

Q: Who is Jay Lethal?

A: Jay Lethal, whose real name is Jamar Shipman, is an American professional wrestler known for his time in Ring of Honor (ROH) and Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA).

Q: Who is Trent Barreta?

A: Trent Barreta, whose real name is Gregory Marasciulo, is an American professional wrestler who has competed in various promotions, including WWE and New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW).

Q: Who is CM Punk?

A: CM Punk, whose real name is Phillip Jack Brooks, is a retired professional wrestler and mixed martial artist. He achieved great success in WWE, becoming a multiple-time World Champion.

During her early years in the wrestling industry, AJ Lee dated Jay Lethal, with whom she had a long-term relationship. However, their romance eventually came to an end, and AJ Lee moved on to date Trent Barreta, another fellow wrestler. Their relationship, though relatively short-lived, garnered attention from fans and the wrestling community.

However, it was AJ Lee’s relationship with CM Punk that gained the most media coverage. The couple began dating in 2013 and eventually tied the knot in June 2014. Their marriage marked a significant milestone in both their personal lives and their careers.

In conclusion, AJ Lee dated three wrestlers during her time in WWE: Jay Lethal, Trent Barreta, and CM Punk. While her relationships may have garnered attention, AJ Lee’s impact on the wrestling industry extends far beyond her personal life. She remains a beloved figure among fans and continues to inspire aspiring wrestlers around the world.