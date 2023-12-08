How many people are subscribed to OTT in the US?

OTT Subscriptions in the US: A Growing Trend in the Streaming Era

Streaming services have revolutionized the way we consume entertainment, and over-the-top (OTT) platforms have become increasingly popular in the United States. With a wide range of options available, from Netflix to Hulu to Disney+, it’s no wonder that more and more Americans are subscribing to these services. But just how many people in the US are currently subscribed to OTT platforms?

According to recent data, the number of OTT subscribers in the US has been steadily increasing over the years. As of 2021, it is estimated that there are over 200 million OTT subscribers in the country. This figure includes both paid and free subscriptions across various platforms. The rise in OTT subscriptions can be attributed to several factors, including the convenience of on-demand content, the increasing number of original shows and movies produced these platforms, and the affordability of subscription plans.

FAQ:

What is OTT?

OTT stands for “over-the-top” and refers to the delivery of video content over the internet,passing traditional cable or satellite television providers. OTT platforms allow users to stream movies, TV shows, and other video content directly to their devices, such as smartphones, tablets, or smart TVs.

How are OTT subscriptions counted?

OTT subscriptions are typically counted based on the number of unique user accounts registered on a platform. This includes both paid subscriptions, where users pay a monthly fee for access to content, and free subscriptions, where users can access limited content without any charge.

What are the most popular OTT platforms in the US?

Some of the most popular OTT platforms in the US include Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and HBO Max. These platforms offer a wide range of content, including movies, TV shows, documentaries, and original programming.

The growing number of OTT subscribers in the US reflects the changing landscape of the entertainment industry. With the convenience and flexibility offered these platforms, more and more Americans are opting to cut the cord and embrace streaming services. As the competition among OTT providers continues to intensify, we can expect to see even more innovative features and content offerings in the future, further fueling the growth of this trend.