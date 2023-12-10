How many of the 12 jurors must vote guilty for a conviction?

How Many Jurors Must Vote Guilty for a Conviction?

In the American legal system, a jury is responsible for determining the guilt or innocence of a defendant in a criminal trial. This group of individuals, typically consisting of 12 jurors, listens to the evidence presented both the prosecution and defense before reaching a verdict. But how many jurors must vote guilty for a conviction to be reached?

Understanding the Majority Rule

The majority rule, also known as the “beyond a reasonable doubt” standard, is the guiding principle in criminal trials. According to this rule, in order for a defendant to be convicted, the jury must reach a unanimous decision. This means that all 12 jurors must vote guilty for a conviction to be handed down.

FAQ: Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What happens if the jury cannot reach a unanimous decision?

A: If the jury is unable to reach a unanimous decision, it is considered a hung jury. In such cases, the judge may declare a mistrial, and the case may be retried with a new jury.

Q: Are there any exceptions to the unanimous decision rule?

A: In some states, there are exceptions to the unanimous decision rule. For example, in Oregon and Louisiana, a conviction can be reached with a 10-2 or 11-1 majority vote, respectively. However, the majority of states still require a unanimous decision.

Q: What happens if the jury finds the defendant not guilty?

A: If the jury finds the defendant not guilty, they are acquitted, and the defendant is released. The prosecution cannot retry the defendant for the same crime due to the principle of double jeopardy.

Q: Can the judge overrule the jury’s decision?

A: In rare cases, a judge may overrule a jury’s decision if there is a clear error in the application of the law. However, this is an exceptional circumstance, and judges generally respect the jury’s verdict.

In conclusion, in the majority of criminal trials in the United States, all 12 jurors must vote guilty for a conviction to be reached. However, there are exceptions in some states where a majority vote can lead to a conviction. The unanimous decision rule ensures that the burden of proof is met beyond a reasonable doubt, safeguarding the rights of the accused.