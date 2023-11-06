Fighting for Residuals: The Battle for Streaming Bonuses

A recent agreement between the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and major studios has introduced a new bonus threshold for streaming platforms. However, the impact of this threshold is expected to be limited, with less than 5 percent of Netflix originals in 2022 qualifying for performance bonuses. This data comes from a report Digital i, a London-based research house.

It is important to note that the 5 percent figure encompasses all Netflix original titles, including foreign-language, animated, and unscripted programs that fall outside the purview of the WGA deal. While some shows like “Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal” may cross the threshold with a 30 percent share of U.S. users, they are not governed the new WGA contract.

For the shows and films covered the new minimum basic agreement (MBA), performance bonuses will come into effect from January 1, 2024. Credited writers and screenwriters meeting the necessary criteria will be eligible for bonuses ranging from $9,031 for a half-hour episode to $40,500 for a streaming film with a budget over $30 million.

Meanwhile, SAG-AFTRA, the actors guild, is currently in negotiations with studios, and streaming residuals are among the key sticking points. The AMPTP, representing the studios, has presented SAG-AFTRA with their “last, best, and final” contract offer, which is currently under consideration the union leadership.

While Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw presents a more conservative view of the bonus eligibility landscape, claiming that less than 5 percent of Netflix originals would have qualified, What’s On Netflix offers a more optimistic perspective. Frédéric Durand suggests that 50 percent of eligible Netflix series for the year would have met the performance bonus criteria, while 63 percent of original films would also have made the cut. It is important to recognize that both viewpoints have validity, similar to the differences between Nielsen and Digital i’s viewership data.

In the end, the battle for streaming residuals and performance bonuses highlights the nature of the streaming industry. There are more misses than hits, with many titles failing to gain significant viewership among U.S. Netflix users. Nevertheless, these negotiations and agreements aim to ensure fair compensation for the creative talent behind the content we enjoy on streaming platforms.

