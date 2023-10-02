The Performance Bonus for Netflix Originals: Which Shows and Films Would Have Qualified?

The recent agreement between the Writers Guild Association (WGA) and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) brought an end to a 150-day strike. One exciting provision of the new contract is the inclusion of a performance bonus for Netflix original streaming films and series. This article will focus on which shows and films released in 2023 would have qualified for this bonus.

To be eligible for the performance bonus, a streaming original series or film must have achieved the equivalent of 20% of the US subscriber base of a streaming service in Complete Viewings Equivalents (CVEs) within the first 91 days of release. CVEs are the number of views a show or film receives. However, determining how many US subscribers Netflix has is a challenge. As of the last financial quarter, Netflix had 75.5 million subscribers in the UCAN region, which includes the US and Canada. Assuming Canada makes up 10% of that number, we estimate that Netflix has approximately 68 million US subscribers.

Based on this criteria, several Netflix series released in 2023 would have received the performance bonus. The Night Agent, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, Beef, That 90s Show, FUBAR, The Diplomat, and Painkiller all reached or surpassed the required viewing threshold. However, limited series such as Florida Man, Unstable with Rob Lowe, Survival of the Thickest with Michelle Buteau, XO, Kitty, Glamorous, Kaleidoscope, and Freeridge did not meet the criteria.

When it comes to films, at least 8 US Netflix films released in 2023 passed the required viewing threshold within the first 14 days of release. Films like You Are So Not Invited to My Bat-Mitzvah, The Pale Blue Eye, and They Cloned Tyrone made the cut, while others like The Perfect Find, the Mighty Power Rangers special, A Tourist’s Guide to Love, and Choose Love did not qualify. Animated films including The Monkey King, Nimona, and The Magician’s Elephant did not perform well in Nielsen’s charts, making them ineligible.

In summary, out of the 14 new Netflix series released between January and August 2023, approximately 7 would have qualified for the performance bonus. For the 22 US Netflix films released during the same period, 9 definitely met the requirements, while 5 probably would have qualified and 7 did not. It will be interesting to see how this performance-based bonus evolves and which shows and films will reap its benefits in the future.

