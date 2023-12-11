How Many NCIS Shows Are There?

Introduction

NCIS, which stands for Naval Criminal Investigative Service, is a popular American television series that revolves around the work of special agents investigating crimes involving the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. Over the years, the franchise has expanded, leading to multiple spin-off shows. In this article, we will explore the various NCIS shows and provide answers to some frequently asked questions.

The Original NCIS

The original NCIS series, simply titled “NCIS,” premiered in 2003 and is still running strong. It follows the team of special agents based in Washington, D.C., as they solve complex cases involving military personnel. Led Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, the show has captivated audiences with its intriguing storylines and well-developed characters.

NCIS Spin-Offs

Due to the immense popularity of the original series, several spin-offs were created to expand the NCIS universe. These spin-offs include:

1. NCIS: Los Angeles: Premiering in 2009, this spin-off focuses on a team of special agents based in Los Angeles. Led Special Agent G. Callen, the team tackles cases involving undercover work and high-stakes missions.

2. NCIS: New Orleans: Launched in 2014, this spin-off is set in the vibrant city of New Orleans. Led Special Agent Dwayne Pride, the team investigates crimes in the Big Easy, often dealing with unique challenges specific to the region.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How many NCIS shows are there?

A: Currently, there are three NCIS shows: the original “NCIS,” “NCIS: Los Angeles,” and “NCIS: New Orleans.”

Q: Are the NCIS shows connected?

A: Yes, all the NCIS shows exist within the same universe and occasionally have crossover episodes, allowing characters from different shows to interact.

Q: Can I watch the spin-offs without watching the original NCIS?

A: Absolutely! While the shows are connected, each spin-off has its own unique storylines and characters, making them accessible to new viewers.

In conclusion, the NCIS franchise has expanded beyond its original series, with two successful spin-offs: “NCIS: Los Angeles” and “NCIS: New Orleans.” With captivating storylines and dedicated fan bases, these shows continue to entertain audiences around the world. Whether you’re a fan of the original or interested in exploring the spin-offs, the NCIS universe offers a thrilling and diverse viewing experience.