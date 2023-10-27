New App Meta’s Threads Shows Promising Growth Despite Initial Concerns

Meta’s Threads, the new social media app launched tech giant Meta, has experienced significant growth since its release in July. Despite initial concerns over limited functionality and excessive brand posts, the app has managed to draw in just under 100 million monthly users within the first three months of its launch. CEO Mark Zuckerberg expressed his satisfaction with the app’s trajectory and emphasized the company’s plans to further expand the community.

While Meta’s rival, Twitter, has been undergoing rapid changes under the leadership of Elon Musk, Meta has been steadily adding new features to Threads, resulting in increased user engagement in recent weeks. The app has also managed to attract former “power users” from rival platforms, further solidifying its position in the market.

Meta’s success extends beyond Threads, with the company reporting a revenue of over $34 billion for the quarter, representing a 23% increase compared to the same period last year. The company’s platforms collectively boast a staggering 3.9 billion monthly users.

In terms of financial performance, Meta has been able to maintain strong operating margins over the past two years, effectively reducing spending. However, the company anticipates higher spending in 2024 as it focuses on investing in AI infrastructure and deferring recruitment until the following year. Additionally, Meta expressed concerns about the potential impact of the Israel-Gaza situation on fourth-quarter sales.

Despite some fluctuations in its stock during after-hours trade, Meta’s overall performance has been impressive, with a remarkable 150% increase in its stock value year-to-date.

Overall, Meta’s Threads has demonstrated promising growth in a relatively short period, showcasing the company’s ability to adapt and innovate in the ever-changing social media landscape.

