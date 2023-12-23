How many MLB games will be on Peacock?

Breaking News: MLB Games to Stream on Peacock!

In a groundbreaking move, Major League Baseball (MLB) has announced a partnership with Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, to bring live games to millions of fans across the United States. Starting this season, baseball enthusiasts will have the opportunity to catch their favorite teams in action on Peacock, adding yet another exciting platform to the ever-expanding world of sports streaming.

What does this mean for MLB fans?

With this new collaboration, Peacock subscribers will gain access to a selection of MLB games throughout the season. While the exact number of games that will be available on the platform has not been disclosed, fans can expect a diverse range of matchups, including regular-season games, marquee rivalries, and even some postseason action. This partnership aims to enhance the viewing experience for fans, allowing them to enjoy the thrill of America’s pastime from the comfort of their own homes.

How can I watch MLB games on Peacock?

To watch MLB games on Peacock, you will need a subscription to the streaming service. Peacock offers both free and premium tiers, with the latter providing an ad-free experience and additional content. Once you have subscribed, you can access the games through the Peacock app on various devices, such as smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and streaming devices like Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

Will all MLB games be available on Peacock?

While the partnership between MLB and Peacock is undoubtedly exciting news for fans, it’s important to note that not all games will be streamed on the platform. MLB has existing broadcasting agreements with other networks, such as ESPN, Fox, and regional sports networks, which will continue to air a significant number of games. However, the addition of Peacock as a streaming option will provide fans with even more opportunities to catch their favorite teams in action.

Conclusion

The collaboration between MLB and Peacock marks a significant step forward in the world of sports streaming. With the addition of live MLB games to its lineup, Peacock is solidifying its position as a go-to platform for sports enthusiasts. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or simply enjoy the occasional game, this partnership promises to deliver an enhanced viewing experience for baseball lovers everywhere. So, grab your peanuts and Cracker Jacks, and get ready to cheer on your favorite team from the comfort of your own living room!