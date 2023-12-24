How many meals are eaten in a day in Colombia?

Colombian Culinary Culture: A Journey Through the Daily Meals

Colombia, a vibrant country known for its rich cultural heritage and breathtaking landscapes, is also home to a diverse and flavorful cuisine. As we delve into the Colombian culinary world, one question arises: how many meals are typically eaten in a day in this South American nation?

Breakfast, the Fuel for a Productive Day

In Colombia, breakfast is considered the most important meal of the day. Known as “desayuno,” it provides the necessary energy to kickstart the day. Typically enjoyed between 6:00 am and 8:00 am, breakfast in Colombia is a hearty affair. It often includes staples such as arepas (cornmeal cakes), eggs, cheese, bread, and hot chocolate or coffee.

Almuerzo, the Main Meal of the Day

Colombians take their lunch, or “almuerzo,” seriously. This midday meal is the largest and most substantial of the day, often enjoyed between 12:00 pm and 2:00 pm. Families and coworkers gather to share this meal, which usually consists of a soup, a main course, a side dish, and a refreshing beverage. Traditional Colombian dishes like bandeja paisa (a platter with rice, beans, meat, plantains, and avocado) or sancocho (a hearty soup with meat, potatoes, and vegetables) are popular choices.

Merienda, a Light Afternoon Snack

In the late afternoon, Colombians often indulge in a small snack known as “merienda.” This light meal, enjoyed between 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm, helps bridge the gap between lunch and dinner. It can be as simple as a cup of coffee or tea accompanied a pastry or a small sandwich.

Cena, the Evening Farewell

Dinner, or “cena,” is the final meal of the day in Colombia. Typically eaten between 7:00 pm and 9:00 pm, it is lighter than almuerzo but still substantial. Colombians often opt for dishes such as grilled meats, fish, or chicken, accompanied rice, salad, and a refreshing beverage. Dinner is a time for families to come together and share stories of the day.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Are these meal times fixed for everyone in Colombia?

A: While these meal times are generally followed, they can vary depending on individual schedules and regional customs.

Q: Are there any other meals or snacks consumed throughout the day?

A: Yes, Colombians may enjoy additional snacks, such as “onces” (a light meal similar to afternoon tea) or “picadas” (assorted finger foods), depending on personal preferences and social occasions.

Q: Is Colombian cuisine only limited to these meals?

A: No, Colombian cuisine is incredibly diverse, with a wide range of dishes and snacks enjoyed throughout the day. These meals mentioned are the main ones, but there are countless other traditional and regional specialties to explore.

In conclusion, Colombia’s culinary culture revolves around four main meals: breakfast, almuerzo, merienda, and cena. Each meal holds its own significance and contributes to the rich tapestry of Colombian cuisine. So, whether you find yourself savoring a hearty almuerzo or enjoying a cup of coffee during merienda, Colombia offers a gastronomic adventure that is sure to delight your taste buds.