How many kids does Travis Scott have?

Travis Scott, the renowned American rapper, singer, and songwriter, has one child. His daughter, Stormi Webster, was born on February 1, 2018. Travis Scott, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II, shares custody of Stormi with his former partner, reality TV star Kylie Jenner.

Travis Scott’s relationship with Kylie Jenner began in April 2017, and their daughter’s arrival was announced to the world in a heartfelt Instagram post Kylie. Despite their subsequent separation in 2019, the couple has maintained an amicable co-parenting relationship, ensuring that Stormi receives love and care from both parents.

FAQ:

1. Who is Travis Scott?

Travis Scott is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter known for his unique musical style and energetic performances. He gained widespread recognition with his debut studio album, “Rodeo,” released in 2015, and has since become one of the most influential figures in the hip-hop industry.

2. When was Stormi Webster born?

Stormi Webster, Travis Scott’s daughter, was born on February 1, 2018.

3. Who is Stormi Webster’s mother?

Stormi Webster’s mother is Kylie Jenner, a reality TV star, businesswoman, and member of the famous Kardashian-Jenner family.

4. Are Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner still together?

No, Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner ended their romantic relationship in 2019. However, they continue to co-parent their daughter, Stormi, and maintain a friendly relationship.

Travis Scott’s dedication to his music and his role as a father is evident in his public appearances and social media posts. While he may have only one child at the moment, his love for Stormi is undeniable, and fans eagerly await any news of future additions to his family.