How many kids does Sienna have?

Sienna Miller, the renowned British-American actress, has been a prominent figure in the entertainment industry for over two decades. While her professional achievements are well-known, many people are curious about her personal life, particularly when it comes to her children. So, how many kids does Sienna have? Let’s delve into the details.

Sienna Miller is a proud mother of two children. She has a daughter named Marlowe Ottoline Layng Sturridge, born on July 7, 2012. Marlowe’s father is Tom Sturridge, an English actor known for his roles in films like “On the Road” and “Far from the Madding Crowd.” Sienna and Tom were engaged but eventually separated in 2015.

In addition to Marlowe, Sienna also has a son named Tatum O’Neal Sturridge, born in 2020. The identity of Tatum’s father has not been publicly disclosed.

While Sienna Miller’s professional life continues to flourish, she also cherishes her role as a mother. With two beautiful children, Marlowe and Tatum, Sienna embraces the joys and challenges of parenthood. As she balances her career and family life, fans eagerly await her future projects and celebrate her journey as a mother.